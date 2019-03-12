RICHMOND, Va. — The former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Richmond in March!

She will be in the area The Richmond Forum speaker series about a special program to benefit speech and debate programs in the region’s public middle and high schools.

She will be in Richmond on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Starting on Monday, December 2, individuals on The Richmond Forum email list will be notified of seat availability for this special program.

Join the email list here.

The Richmond Forum is a subscription series. They produce five programs each year. The biggest and most influential names in the world have taken the stage, creating lifetime memories for their subscribers, including past U.S. presidents, sitting heads of state, leaders from the sciences, arts, business, and more.

