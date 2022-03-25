16-year-old girl has been missing from Middlesex County for months; tips say she might be in Hampton Roads

Investigators think Maya Kelly had been talking to a man who might be in the military before she went missing.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

In a post on Thursday, the sheriff's office said Maya Kelly has been missing at least since Dec. 30. They've heard tips that she could be in the Newport News, Norfolk, Gloucester, or Portsmouth areas.

The sheriff's office looked into them but deputies haven't found her yet.

Investigators think she had been talking to a man who might be in the military before she went missing. They don't know who he was.

Maya has red hair and blue eyes, stands 5'2" tall, and weighs about 145 lbs.