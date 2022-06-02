Military Women's Memorial welcomes Honor Flight of more than 100 women veterans

The memorial recently re-opened to the public after six months of renovations.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An all-women Honor Flight trip will tour the newly reopened Military Women's Memorial at the gates of Arlington National Cemetery.

The Villages Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization created in 2012, honored U.S. veterans by flying them for free to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials.

Over 100 women veterans of World War II were brought by the Honor Flight from Orlando, Florida, to Arlington, Virginia, to visit the Military Women's memorial on Wednesday.

The 109 women veterans were the first to see the Memorial since it re-opened to the public on May 27 after closing for six months due to renovations.

The veterans had the opportunity to explore the galleries, which pays tribute to the 3 million women who have defended the nation since the Revolutionary War, and viewed their own story of service featured in a major national memorial.