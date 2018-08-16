CHILHOWIE, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police canceled a Missing Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Chilhowie, Virginia on Thursday.

The alert was issued on Wednesday, and the teen still hasn't been located. The Virginia Endangered Missing Child Alert has been canceled in accordance with the allotted time period for this type of alert.

The Chilhowie Police department is still looking for Paige Meckenzie Allen who went missing Wednesday evening. She is 5'3" tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blue eyes, red hair, and it's unknown what clothes she is wearing.

The teen was last seen at 124 Eller Avenue in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Police believe she is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (276)646-3232.

