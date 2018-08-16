CHILHOWIE, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Chilhowie, Virginia.

The Chilhowie Police department is looking for Paige Mackenzie Allen who went missing Wednesday evening. She is 5'3" tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blue eyes, red hair, and it's unknown what clothes she is wearing.

The teen was last seen at 124 Eller Avenue in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Police believe she is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (276)646-3232.

