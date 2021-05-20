Deputies need help finding missing Middlesex County teen

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a missing teenager.
Deputies say 15-year-old Maya Hope Kelly hasn't been seen since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Maya might be wearing blue shorts, a gray and white Nike jacket with symbols, and solid-white tennis shoes.
She is 5'2" tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
No other information was immediately available.
If you've seen Maya Hope Kelly or have any information on where she might be, you're asked to call the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office at 804-758-2779.