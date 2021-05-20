Deputies need help finding missing Middlesex County teen

Deputies say 15-year-old Maya Hope Kelly hasn't been seen since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Deputies say 15-year-old Maya Hope Kelly hasn't been seen since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Maya might be wearing blue shorts, a gray and white Nike jacket with symbols, and solid-white tennis shoes.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

No other information was immediately available.