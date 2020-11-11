Missing New Kent woman's vehicle found with remains inside

Joan Marie Orr disappeared in February. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

QUINTON, Va. — Deputies in New Kent County say the SUV belonging to a woman who disappeared back in February was found in a wooded area, and that human remains were inside.

Joan Marie Orr hadn't been seen by her family since the evening of February 15, 2020. She left her home in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road in a gray 2013 Ford Escape and never returned.

According to the New Kent Sheriff's Office, two hunters found Orr's vehicle in a wooded area off of Henpeck Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The remains of a person were found inside the SUV, and have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for further investigation and positive identification.