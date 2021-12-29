89-year-old woman from Arlington found safe, Virginia State Police say

Mary Frances Smith was last seen on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. in Arlington, Virginia.

VIRGINIA, USA — UPDATE: The Virginia State Police (VSP) said Mary Frances Smith was found safe.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for an 89-year-old woman from Arlington Wednesday morning.

Mary Frances Smith was last seen on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. on South Arlington Ridge Drive in Arlington. VSP is assisting the Arlington County Police Department to find her.

State police said Smith suffers from cognitive impairment, and that her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

According to a description from state police, Smith has brown eyes, brown hair, is five feet and four inches tall, and weighs 115 lbs.

State police said she was last seen wearing a grey and blue-striped long sleeve shirt, grey jeans and maroon boots. She is possibly wearing a medical ID bracelet and reading glasses.

State police believe she possibly walked away from where she was last seen in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222.

**** UPDATE - - - - CANCEL SENIOR ALERT - - - - THE SENIOR HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED ****

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT OF BEHALF OF THE ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT pic.twitter.com/KoGLIDoScN — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) December 29, 2021