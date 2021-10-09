Missing 3-year-old Virginia girl last seen in February

No one has seen 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell since February 2021. She may be with 41-year-old Candi Jo Royer, who also hasn't been seen since August.

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a little girl from Augusta County.

No one has seen 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell since February 2021. Troopers say she might be with 41-year-old Candi Jo Royer, who herself hasn't been seen since leaving her Waynesboro home on August 24.

Khaleesi is described as being 3'1" tall, weighing 40 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Royer is 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

There is no clothing description for either of them.