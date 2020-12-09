x
More than 400 inmates have COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center

Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron, Virginia, has 407 offenders with COVID-19, officials said.

RICHMOND, Va. — Two inmates at a Virginia prison who tested positive for COVID-19 have died as the state struggles with an outbreak of more than 400 active cases at a prison holding many older and ailing male inmates. 

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that 407 inmates at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron currently have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Lisa Kinney, a department spokeswoman, said the two deaths on Saturday make a total of six Deerfield inmates who have died from COVID-19, the most deaths at any prison in Virginia. 

Prison officials say more than 10% of the state’s 27,000 inmates have now tested positive.

