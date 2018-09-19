WAKEFIELD, Va. (WVEC) — On Thursday, The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed a total of 10 tornadoes were spawned in Virginia on Monday, Sept 17 from the remnants of Florence.

Earlier Wednesday, the agency confirmed six tornadoes touched down in Virginia, including an EF-1 tornado in the Richmond area where at least one person was killed.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tenth tornado touched down near the Windsor Farms area and was rated EF-0.

The strongest was an EF-2 in Chesterfield County, with estimated winds of 125 mph, NWS said.

The September 17 Tornado Summary can be found here https://t.co/3M2SB2mY5M. So far 6 tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday's outbreak. The strongest was an EF-2 in Chesterfield County, with estimated winds to 125 mph. We will continue to update this page as time permits. pic.twitter.com/6zuFHBEsDz — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 19, 2018

One person died after a building collapsed in Chesterfield County Monday as severe weather moved across Chesterfield and the Richmond area.

Seven of the tornadoes were spread across the Richmond area while the eight-hit Mecklenburg County, near the North Carolina border.

Several people reported seeing at least one tornado while a number of regions were under tornado warnings.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

