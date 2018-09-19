WAKEFIELD, Va. (WVEC) — The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed six tornadoes touched down in Virginia Monday, including an EF-1 tornado in the Richmond area where at least one person was killed.

The strongest was an EF-2 in Chesterfield County, with estimated winds of 125 mph, NWS said.

The September 17 Tornado Summary can be found here https://t.co/3M2SB2mY5M. So far 6 tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday's outbreak. The strongest was an EF-2 in Chesterfield County, with estimated winds to 125 mph. We will continue to update this page as time permits. pic.twitter.com/6zuFHBEsDz — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 19, 2018

One person died after a building collapsed in Chesterfield County Monday as severe weather moved across Chesterfield and the Richmond area.

Several people reported seeing at least one tornado while a number of regions were under tornado warnings.

