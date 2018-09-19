WAKEFIELD, Va. (WVEC) — The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed six tornadoes touched down in Virginia Monday, including an EF-1 tornado in the Richmond area where at least one person was killed.
The strongest was an EF-2 in Chesterfield County, with estimated winds of 125 mph, NWS said.
One person died after a building collapsed in Chesterfield County Monday as severe weather moved across Chesterfield and the Richmond area.
Several people reported seeing at least one tornado while a number of regions were under tornado warnings.
