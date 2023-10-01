Windsor traffic stop lawsuit day 2: Nazario's partner shares how alleged assault changed him

Nazario's partner took the stand to tell jurors how the traffic stop changed the army lieutenant's life - introducing anxiety, panic attacks and frequent nightmares.

RICHMOND, Va. — In Richmond, day two of the Lt. Caron Nazario lawsuit brought emotional testimony to a civil federal court.

Army Lt. Caron Nazario is in Richmond suing two Windsor police officers for a combined $1 million dollars.

The traffic stop in question, back in December 2020, started when officers thought Nazario's car didn't have a rear license plate. They tried to pull him over, and he drove to a gas station. When they arrived, the officers pointed guns at him, and ended up pepper spraying Nazario before putting him on the ground and searching his car.

Nazario had told the officers he was afraid. He claims they were giving him conflicting orders, and wouldn't tell him why they pulled him over.

The case sparked outrage and led to one officer getting fired from the force.

Tuesday, Nazario's partner said under oath that the army lieutenant has changed since the traffic stop.

She said he now suffers from anxiety, is prone to panic attacks, and has frequent nightmares.

She also testified that certain words that the two Windsor police officers used can trigger him, like "not a problem," and "would you just listen."

After listening to her answers, the defense attorneys had a chance to cross-examine her.

Officer Daniel Crocker's lawyer declined, but lawyers for former police officer Joe Gutierrez had a few questions.

They talked about the new route to work Nazario allegedly takes because of his aversion to the City of Windsor, as well as his mental health before the traffic stop.

The defense attorney also brought up concerns about reports of Nazario repeatedly viewing cellphone video of the traffic stop, despite mental health experts advising him not to.

Nazario's lawyer then introduced an expert on PTSD conditions.