No Kid Hungry Virginia is investing a lot of money into an alternative lunch program in 15 schools across the state.

The programs, known nationwide as Breakfast After the Bell, increase access to school breakfast by making it a part of the school day. The program will offer breakfast in a way that is more convenient and accessible to students which will help increase student participation.

No Kid Hungry is investing $57,400 into the programs that ensure that kids get the morning nutrition they need. Some examples of alternative breakfast service models include Breakfast in the Classroom (BIC), Grab and Go Breakfast, and Second Chance Breakfast.

Research shows that hunger has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases.

The following schools received No Kid Hungry Virginia breakfast grants:

Brunswick High School in Brunswick County - $5,000

Caroline Middle in Caroline County - $4,920

Churchland High in the City of Portsmouth - $5,000

Clarke County High in Clarke County - $5,000

Courtland High in Spotsylvania County - $3,675

Dinwiddie High in Dinwiddie County - $5,000

Edward W. Wyatt Middle in Greensville County - $3,500

Fluvanna County High in Fluvanna County - $2,775

Kentuck Elementary in Pittsylvania County - $1,956

Lebanon Middle in Russell County - $5,000

Randolph Elementary in Goochland County - $2,500

Rappahannock High in Richmond County - $4,400

Riverview Elementary and Middle in Buchanan County - $5,000

Spotsylvania Middle in Spotsylvania County - $3,675

Thornburg Middle in Spotsylvania County - $3,675

“We know one of the most effective ways to boost school breakfast participation is to serve it after the bell and make it a part of the school day,” said Claire Mansfield, No Kid Hungry Virginia state director. “We’re excited that more schools across Virginia will be implementing Breakfast After the Bell programs this school year. No Kid Hungry Virginia is here to help schools and districts launch and strengthen breakfast programs so that students have the nutrition they need to succeed in the classroom.”

The grant will help schools purchase items such as "Grab and Go" kiosks where students can easily pick up breakfast in the morning, along with other supplies to assist cafeteria staff with launching alternative Breakfast After the Bell models.

No Kid Hungry Virginia also awarded Southampton County Public Schools with a $5,000 grant to expand an Afterschool Meals Program to Southampton Middle School. The division is using the grant to fund a refrigeration unit and to support marketing materials that build excitement and awareness about the program.

Click here to learn more about No Kid Hungry Virginia.

