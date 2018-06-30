RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Hundreds of new Virginia laws will be going into effect Sunday.

The biggest item to come out of the General Assembly this year was a bipartisan agreement to expand Medicaid eligibility to about 400,000 low-income adults.

That agreement is part of a state budget that begins July 1, but state officials said they don't expect to begin enrolling newly eligible adults into the publicly funded healthcare program until next year.

OTHER NOTABLE NEW LAWS:

Raising the felony threshold for shoplifting from $200 to $500;

Allowing school boards to increase time kids spend in recess;

HB 286 Loosening restrictions on dogs visiting wineries and breweries;

Legalizing slot-like machines at horse tracks and other locations.

HB 50: School meal policies; each local school board required to adopt policies.

HB 83 Feminine hygiene products; no cost to female prisoners or inmates.

HB 2 Teacher licensure; reciprocity, spouses of Armed Forces members.

HB 155 Opioids; location of clinic for treatment of addiction in Henrico Cty., City of Newport News, etc.

HB 239 Hunting with the assistance of dogs; hunting or killing raccoons on Sunday.

HB 260 Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program; created.

HB 459 Red salamander; designating as state salamander.

Here's the full list of laws.

ALCOHOL BEVERAGE AND CONTROL

Fourteen Virginia ABC-related laws that will impact licensees and applicants for licenses will go into effect July 1. Click here to read the new laws.

