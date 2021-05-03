x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Draft reports suggest new problems at Virginia Parole Board

The Office of the State IG has been investigating the board for nearly a year, since prosecutors and victims’ families across the state began raising concerns.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, file photo Virginia State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotslvania, listens during debate on the death penalty bill at the Senate session at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va., Virginia lawmakers demanded answers Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from Gov. Ralph Northam's administration and the state's government watchdog agency following a news report that raised new questions about the state parole board's handling of the case of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s watchdog agency has uncovered new problems at the state parole board. 

The Office of the State Inspector General has been investigating the board for nearly a year, since prosecutors and victims’ families across the state began raising concerns last spring. 

Draft summaries of two new reports obtained by The Associated Press reveal the additional problems. 

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam said the findings of the pending investigations have not been presented to the governor’s office. 

A spokeswoman for the inspector general's office declined to answer questions about the status of the reports. 

She also cautioned that the drafts are subject to change.

Related Articles