Draft reports suggest new problems at Virginia Parole Board

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s watchdog agency has uncovered new problems at the state parole board.

The Office of the State Inspector General has been investigating the board for nearly a year, since prosecutors and victims’ families across the state began raising concerns last spring.

Draft summaries of two new reports obtained by The Associated Press reveal the additional problems.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam said the findings of the pending investigations have not been presented to the governor’s office.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general's office declined to answer questions about the status of the reports.