LYNCHBURG, Va. — A poet and civil rights activist from Virginia will be honored in the U.S. Postal Service's 2020 Forever stamp series.

Anne Spencer, who died in 1975, is included in the recently unveiled "Voices of the Harlem Renaissance" series.

In a news release, the USPS says the set of 20 stamps pays homage to "one of the great artistic and literary movements in American history." The Harlem Renaissance firmly established African Americans as a vital force in literature and arts.

The News & Advance reports that Spencer enrolled at what's now the Virginia University of Lynchburg at 11 years old when she was barely literate and graduated six years later as valedictorian. She went on to become a poet, librarian and contemporary of African-American artists and political leaders.

Spencer also helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP in 1918.

Other celebrated African American literary figures who will be portrayed on the Forever Stamps are writer, philosopher, educator and arts advocate Alan Locke, novelist Nella Larsen, as well as bibliophile and historian Arturo Alfonso Schomburg.

The artist for these stamps was Gary Kelley.

