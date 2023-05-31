VSP: Nine people died on Virginia highways this Memorial Day Weekend

Virginia State Police tracked crashes, deaths, injuries and violations throughout the holiday weekend through participation in nationwide safety campaigns.

RICHMOND, Va. — Memorial Day Weekend proved deadly for at least nine drivers and passengers this year.

Virginia State Police released data on state-wide crashes, arrests and fatalities throughout the 2023 holiday weekend. The report said nine people died in seven crashes on state highways, including four motorcyclists.

Though the number is high, it's lower than last year's holiday traffic fatalities.

Throughout Memorial Day Weekend in 2022, VSP said 16 people died in Virginia crashes.

VSP participated in the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Efforts (C.A.R.E.) Memorial Day campaign, which measured traffic activity between Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. until Monday, May 29 at midnight.

VSP also participated in the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt education and enforcement campaign, run by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All available VSP troopers were called to patrol the highways throughout the weekend. According to the report, their mission was to reduce traffic crashes, deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Throughout the weekend, VSP cited 4,990 speeders and 1,924 reckless drivers. Troopers arrested 89 impaired drivers and made 169 felony arrests.

The report said troopers also cited 771 seat belt violations and 136 child restraint violations.

“We are in the midst of schools letting out and summer travel plans being made,” said Col. Gary Settle, the Virginia State Police Superintendent, in the report.

“If this past Memorial Day weekend is any indication of what Virginia’s highways may look like during the coming summer months, then we desperately need drivers and passengers to make a committed effort to buckle up everyone in a vehicle, share the road responsibly with motorcycles, and drive distraction-free," Settle said.

The report said officers also assisted 1,447 disabled drivers throughout the weekend.

The seven deadly crashes happened in Richmond, as well as Henry, Loudoun, Orange and Shenandoah counties. VSP said two of the four deadly motorcycle crashes happened in Loudoun County. The other two happened in Richmond and Shenandoah County.