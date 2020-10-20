No immediate ruling from judge after Lee statue trial

The judge says he expects to rule within seven to 10 days.

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has heard arguments and witness testimony but didn't immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia's governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The plaintiffs filed suit after Gov. Ralph Northam in June ordered the removal of the Richmond statue amid the outcry over the death of George Floyd. A trial was held Monday.

