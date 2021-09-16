Police: NC woman dies following vehicle crash in Emporia

Virginia State Police said Onazty Vargas, 21, died from her injuries on Sept. 14, after being in a serious car crash on Pine Log Road in late August.

Detectives said a woman died Tuesday after being in a vehicle crash in Emporia, late August.

Virginia State Police said they were called on Aug. 29 about a single-vehicle crash that happened in Greensville County involving someone who had been injured.

Officers found 21-year-old Onazty Vargas of Garysburg, North Carolina who had been ejected from an overturned 2003 Nissan Altima.

Prior to that, she was driving on Pine Log Road, just south of Brink Road when she lost control of the car and ran off the highway, hitting a culvert pipe.

She was taken to the Medical College of Virginia hospital in Richmond on Aug. 29, where she later died on Sept. 14 from her life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Vargas wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Her family has since been notified of her death.