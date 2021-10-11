Vast majority of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam said the state ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that 75% of adults in Virginia were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 83% received at least one dose of a vaccine.

In all, nearly 12 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state since vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic became available.

“The vaccine is more accessible than ever thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, with everyone ages 5 and above now eligible and booster shots available for adults,” Northam said. “Virginia ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 —so many Virginians have done their part to make our Commonwealth a safer place.”

Virginia State Vaccination Liaison Dr. Danny Avula said, “Thanks to the efforts of our agency partners and countless public health professionals, as well as a robust campaign to spread awareness about the vaccine’s potential to save lives, Virginia’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the national average, leading the way in protecting people from COVID-19.”

Avula added, “This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available.”

As of Friday, Nov. 12, vaccination statistics in Virginia include the following:

11,653,636 total doses administered.

5,384,942 people have been fully vaccinated.

5,999,368 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

58,304 5-11 year olds have received their first dose of the vaccine.

75 percent of adults and 63.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

83.4 percent of adults and 70.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

644,949 people have been vaccinated with a third dose/booster shot.

Anyone who is 5 or older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can find a list of the Virginia Department of Health's community vaccination centers, such as the ones in Norfolk and Newport News, and other providers that offer vaccines here.

You also can call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). TTY users can call 7-1-1. Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.