RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam set a goal to improve maternal health and eliminate the racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate in Virginia by 2025.

To learn more about the issue, the Office of Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will hold a series of listening sessions and community roundtables across the Commonwealth this fall.

The event will bring together organizations, local health care providers and hospital systems, elected officials, leaders at state agencies, and other stakeholders to hear from individuals with experiences on maternal health and discuss strategies to improve maternal health.

All sessions, open to the public, will offer feedback to help inform and shape the development of a five-year strategic plan for achieving the Governor’s goals.

The listening sessions and community roundtables will be held at the following locations throughout September and October:

Hampton

Thursday, September 26 at 6:30 PM

In partnership with Senator Mamie Locke and Delegate Jeion Ward

Hampton University

Turner Hall Building

Auditorium Room #129

200 William R. Harvey Way

Hampton, Virginia 23668

Annandale

Monday, September 30 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Delegate Charniele Herring

Northern Virginia Community College

Ernst Community Cultural Center

President’s Dining Room

8333 Little River Turnpike

Annandale, Virginia 22003

Lynchburg

Thursday, October 3 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Motherhood Collective

Community Access Network

800 Fifth Street

Lynchburg, Virginia 24504

Petersburg

Monday, October 7 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Rosalyn Dance

Virginia State University

Gateway Event Center

2804 Martin Luther King Drive

Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834

Prince William

Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 PM

In partnership with Delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy, Hala Ayala, and Elizabeth Guzman

Hylton Education Center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

2300 Opitz Boulevard

Woodbridge, Virginia 22191

Portsmouth

Wednesday, October 9 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Senator Louise Lucas

Lucas Lodge

1214 County Street

Portsmouth, Virginia 23705

Danville

Thursday, October 17 at 6:00 PM

Mary B. Yancey House

320 Holbrook Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Abingdon

Wednesday, October 23 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with United Way of Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

One Partnership Circle

Abingdon, Virginia 24212

Richmond

Monday, October 28 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Senator Jennifer McClellan

Richmond Main Branch Library

101 East Franklin Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Winchester

Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 PM

Handley Regional Library

Robinson Auditorium

100 West Piccadilly Street

Winchester, Virginia 22601