NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday $1.5 million in funding for six business winners of the inaugural RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge.

The winners will each receive between $160,000 and $310,000 to build innovative products, services and workforce development programs to help coastal communities adapt to climate change, a news release said.

RISE will collaborate with the winners with access to real-world infrastructure, data, experts, and mentors.

"I am thrilled to announce the six entrepreneur winners of the RISE Coastal Community Resiliency Challenge competition,” Northam said. “As we continue to look at innovative and creative ways to address the growing challenge of extreme weather events and sea level rise, these businesses will be leading the charge to develop, test and demonstrate these products and approaches to tackle this ever-growing risk to Virginians, especially those in our Hampton Roads region.”

Coastal Community Resilience Challenge Winners: