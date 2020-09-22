Northam announces plans to refinance college bonds

The governor said the plan to refinance debt related to construction on college campuses will save $300 million over the next two years.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing a new plan to refinance debt related to construction on college campuses, a move he said will save public colleges $300 million over the next two years.

Northam made the announcement Tuesday at George Mason University, which the governor’s office said will save $58.3 million over the next two years.

The governor said the state will take advantage of low-interest rates by refinancing bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia and the Virginia College Building Authority.