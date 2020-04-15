Northam extends restrictions on gatherings, non-essential businesses to May 8

The closure of non-essential businesses in Virginia has been extended for two more weeks, now ending on May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he would extend executive order 53 -- which put temporary restrictions on restaurants, recreation, and entertainment venues and non-essential businesses -- for two more weeks.

The order was originally set to expire next week. Now it will stretch until May 8, in conjunction with the governor's stay-at-home order, which will be in effect until June 10.

In a news conference Wednesday, Northam said social distancing is working, even though it's been "a frustrating time for all of us."

Northam said it's not the time to roll back social distancing efforts, or we could see a surge in coronavirus cases that would stop hospitals from being able to handle the influx of patients.

"The actions that we have taken as a state are having an effect. They are slowing the spread and flattening the curve," the governor said. "We're still seeing new cases, of course, and unfortunately, too many deaths. But in large part, these are still cases that were contracted weeks ago."

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam also spoke about the recent efforts to make childcare more available to essential workers in the state. She is a former teacher and pediatric occupational therapist, known for being an advocate of early childhood education.

Governor Northam said the state had received money to provide cash assistance to child care centers that have stayed open or that accept federal subsidies but have had to close, and also to prepare schools to act as emergency child care centers where needed.