Northam, IKEA give $4 million to help Virginians facing evictions

Governor Northam matched IKEA's $2 million donation to expand legal services to Virginia tenants who are at risk of eviction for the next two years.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam set aside $2 million from the state's COVID-19 relief fund to extend legal services to Virginians who are in danger of being evicted from their homes.

These funds were approved by the General Assembly and match the other $2 million donation from IKEA to fortify this initiative.

The money will go to the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia and support 20 Legal Aid lawyers to provide services to tenants who are at risk of eviction for the next two years.

Virginia lawmakers approved the funds in April, which are supported by tax revenue from electronic skill machines.

On IKEA's end, they're doing what they can to support pandemic recovery efforts. They're providing partner states with a donation that's equal to the amount given to their employees in unemployment benefits. Northam requested their donation go towards eviction relief in Virginia.

The company has stores in Norfolk and Woodbridge.

“Our Commonwealth faced an eviction crisis before COVID-19 arrived in early March, and the ongoing global pandemic is making this problem even worse,” said Governor Northam. “We are deeply grateful to IKEA for this generous donation that, coupled with money from the COVID-19 Relief Fund and other federal resources, will help more Virginians stay in their homes as we fight this virus. In an unprecedented crisis and financial uncertainty, we must be able to get relief to vulnerable populations quickly and efficiently—this additional funding will make that possible.”