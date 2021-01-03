x
IG says Northam never received draft report on parole board

Discrepancies between the draft and final version of the report have raised allegations that initial findings were covered up.
Credit: AP
Virginia State Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, left, listens to Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, during debate on the death penalty bill at the Senate session at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — A recently leaked draft report about an investigation into the Virginia Parole Board that was far more critical than the final version made public last year was never shared with Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. 

State Inspector General Michael Westfall made that attestation under oath Friday in an affidavit Northam’s office shared with The Associated Press.

Northam’s office says the affidavit, which was sworn out at Northam’s request, shows the governor’s office had no knowledge of the draft report and played no role in editing it. 

