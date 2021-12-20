Northam nixes layoffs of Virginia drinking water monitors

Northam's press secretary, Alena Yarmosky, said the governor’s office learned about the planned layoffs from a newspaper article. He halted them.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 2021.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is reversing a decision by his administration’s health commissioner to lay off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the governor’s press secretary announced that decision on Saturday.

Earlier last week, the newspaper reported on the planned layoffs of 11 full-time and three part-time employees in the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water.

The layoffs had been scheduled to take effect on Jan. 9.