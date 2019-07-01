RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday new legislative proposals to remove barriers to voting and reform campaign finance laws.

The legislative package includes the following proposals:

No-excuse absentee voting

Repeal the requirement to show a photo ID to vote

Limit large campaign contributions

Ban direct contributions from corporations or businesses

Prohibit the personal use of campaign funds

“Participation makes our democracy strong—we should encourage every eligible voter to exercise this fundamental right, rather than creating unnecessary barriers that make getting to the ballot box difficult,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “I am also hopeful we will be successful working together this session to increase the transparency of our elections for Virginians by imposing reasonable limitations on campaign contributions.”

The no-excuse absentee ballot legislation would help reduce the number of lines on Election Day, and it would help expand Virginians access to exercise their right to vote.

The limit large campaign contributions bill would cap campaign contributions at $10,000 per candidate over the course of any given primary and general election cycle. If passed, Virginia would join 39 other states and federal government who have limits on how much a single person can contribute. Currently, in Virginia, no limit currently exists.

To ensure enforcement on the proposed bill to ban direct corporate and business contributions to campaigns, it will ban corporations and businesses from making direct contributions to their own political action committees. Contributions from individuals would be unaffected by this legislation.

The final proposed bill would be to ban the personal use of campaign funds. This bill would prohibit candidates from using campaign money for personal expenses, which is currently allowed in Virginia.