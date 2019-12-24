RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam's office says he will push for legislation replacing Virginia’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee housed in the United States Capitol Building.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Monday that the governor filed a drafting request for a bill that would outline the process for removing the statue and selecting a replacement.

The disclosure from Northam's office came in response to a letter from two Democratic members of Congress that called on Northam to make replacing the statue part of his agenda for the legislative session that begins next month.

The Lee statue is one of Virginia's two in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

