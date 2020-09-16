x
Northam seeks to reassure Virginians on early voting

Virginia is one of several states offering ways for voters to verify the status of their ballot online.
Credit: Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter's question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is trying to reassure Virginians that voting by mail is safe and that election security is a top priority for the state. 

The Democratic governor made the comments Tuesday while highlighting steps the state is taking to protect absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic, which include drop boxes for early voting and barcodes on absentee ballot envelopes used to help track when they are delivered. 

His comments come amid a sustained effort by President Donald Trump to attack the integrity of mail voting.

RELATED: VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about registering and voting in Virginia and North Carolina

