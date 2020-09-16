Northam seeks to reassure Virginians on early voting

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is trying to reassure Virginians that voting by mail is safe and that election security is a top priority for the state.
The Democratic governor made the comments Tuesday while highlighting steps the state is taking to protect absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic, which include drop boxes for early voting and barcodes on absentee ballot envelopes used to help track when they are delivered.
His comments come amid a sustained effort by President Donald Trump to attack the integrity of mail voting.