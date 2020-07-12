Northam signs 'Breonna's Law' banning no-knock search warrants in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam signed the law named for Breonna Taylor who was killed in Louisville, Ky. Police shot her while executing a no-knock search warrant at her home.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam signed “Breonna’s Law” Monday morning in a formal ceremony.

Virginia is the first state since the killing of Breonna Taylor to pass a law banning no-knock search warrants. Taylor died in March when police shot her as they executed a no-knock warrant at her home in Louisville, Ky.

St. Sen. Mamie Locke of Hampton and Delegate Lashrecse Aird sponsored the legislation in Virginia. Although the state is the first to adopt a law like it since Taylor's death, Virginia is the third state in the country to ban the no-knock practice.

Taylor's aunts, Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway, joined Northam at the law-signing ceremony. Civil rights advocate and lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Taylor's family, also was there. Crump also has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, and Jacob Blake.

“Virginia is leading the way on policing reforms like this one, which will make our communities safer and our criminal justice system more fair and equitable,” Northam said. “While nothing can bring back Breonna Taylor, and so many others, we honor them when change laws, when we act to right long-standing wrongs, and when we do the work to make sure more names do not follow theirs.”