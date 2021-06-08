Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone

Northam said he wants a "quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible."

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

State Finance Secretary Joe Flores sent an email late Thursday to members of a conference committee assigned to work on a compromise bill. He said Northam wants a budget bill with no amendments.

Flores said the governor is seeking a “quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible.”