Virginia

Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone

Northam said he wants a "quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible."
Credit: (AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bob Brown)
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces that all state workers must be vaccinated or face weekly testing for COVID-19 as he speaks to reporters inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

State Finance Secretary Joe Flores sent an email late Thursday to members of a conference committee assigned to work on a compromise bill. He said Northam wants a budget bill with no amendments.

Flores said the governor is seeking a “quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible.”

The Senate approved a handful of amendments, including the expansion of a $5,000 bonus for state police to include sheriffs deputies and jail officers.

