Youngkin on Northam meeting: 'Today was the beginning of a friendship'

Following Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's gubernatorial election, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced the two would meet to begin a transition.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam met with Republican Glenn Youngkin on Thursday morning following the latter's victory in Tuesday's elections.

Youngkin narrowly defeated former Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 gubernatorial election. It was a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue.

Following Youngkin's victory, Northam announced that the two would meet to begin a transition to the new administration.

Northam and Youngkin later spoke to the press outside of the Governor's Mansion in Richmond about what was discussed. Youngkin described the meeting as "the beginning of a friendship."

"What's most important in a moment like this is to actually have someone you can call and ask questions," Youngkin said.

Youngkin thanked Northam for offering cooperation in the transition process.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Youngkin said. "Day one is going to come fast and on day one, we need to go to work, so I appreciate your [Northam's] willingness to be so helpful as we head towards this next stage in Virginia's future."

Youngkin also told the press he vowed to be open and accessible.

Before Youngkin spoke, Northam and his wife Pam presented the governor-elect and his wife Suzanne with challenge coins and a small bouquet of flowers as a way to welcome them.

Northam also noted that they have a mutual love of basketball.