These 8 Northern Virginia breweries are teaming up to help Ukraine

Several breweries in Northern Virginia are raising money for Ukrainian refugee relief by brewing the flagship beer of Pravda Brewing Company in Lviv, Ukraine.
A total of eight breweries across Northern Virginia are collaborating to make the beer, named for a vulgar insult for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dry-hopped golden ale will be released at all eight breweries on April 29. A four-pack of 16 oz. cans will be sold for $20.
Randy Barnette with Ornery Beer Company says a $20,000 donation from the proceeds of the beer will be made next month, split among World Central Kitchen, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewing's community efforts in Lviv.
Ornery Beer Company in Manassas, Fair Winds Brewing Company in Lorton, Lake Anne Brew House in Reston, Caboose Brewing Company in Vienna, Quattro Goombas Winery & Brewery in Aldie, Loudoun Brewing Company in Manassas, Tucked Away Brewing Company in Manassas and Winchester Brew Works in Winchester are all coming together to make it happen.
Barnette said the choice to brew Pravda's beer was easy. He says the ale was "a popular flagship beer of Pravda Brewery well before the invasion of Ukraine and made the perfect choice to brew around the world to help the Ukrainian people."
The breweries plan to package about 8,000 cans of the special fundraising beer on April 29 as part of a worldwide Brew for Ukraine movement.
