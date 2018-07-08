NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A student at Norfolk State University said a traffic stop by a state trooper left him with a shattered jaw, lost teeth, and other injuries.

Veron Greenaway filed a federal lawsuit against Virginia State Police, retired superintendent Col. W. Steven Flaherty, Superintendent Col. Gary Settle, and Trooper Kristian Hughes. Greenaway asked for $5 million dollars to cover "medical expenses, mental anguish, pain and suffering, and punitive

damages."

Greenaway said in his complaint that the traffic stop took place on Feburary 6, 2017 on Interstate 64 in Hampton. Greenaway, who was a senior at NSU at the time, said he made his way onto the shoulder of the roadway to go around a trailer that was blocking his lane. At that point, Hughes stopped him:

Defendant Hughes approached Plaintiff’s vehicle and opened the driver side door within seconds of the stop. Defendant Hughes quickly and forcibly removed the Plaintiff from his vehicle by grabbing Plaintiff’s upper arm and pulling him from the vehicle...Defendant Hughes pulled the Plaintiff from his vehicle, then pushed Plaintiff into the door frame, and, finally, slammed him to the ground, within seconds of opening the driver-side door...Defendant Hughes was holding Plaintiff’s left arm and upper body which prevented the Plaintiff from protecting his face and jaw and break his fall when Defendant Hughes slammed him to the ground, chin first.

Greenaway said he had a broken jaw, lost two teeth, and that one tooth was left on the side of the interstate. He said he had to have his jaw wired shut for about six weeks, got stitches because of cuts, and had bruises. He also claimed that Hughes forced him to lay on the ground and never read him his rights:

Defendant Hughes forced Plaintiff to remain handcuffed, lying on his stomach, and face-down on the road surface for over three minutes while bleeding from his mouth and chin. During the time that Plaintiff was forced to lie on the ground, Defendant Hughes began questioning Plaintiff without providing Plaintiff his Miranda Rights...Defendant Hughes also began insulting and making disparaging comments toward the Plaintiff while Plaintiff lay handcuffed on the ground, in pain, and bleeding with the Defendant seated on top of his back.

Among other claims, Greenaway said Hughes lied on his report. Greenaway said because of his "injuries, pain, and suffering," he was not able to graduate from NSU in May 2017 as he planned. He withdrew from classes and delayed graduation.

The complaint stated:

It is the longstanding deliberately indifferent custom, habit, practice and/or policy of the Defendant Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as Defendants Hughes, Flaherty, and Settle to permit State Troopers to use excessive force against individuals when such use is unnecessary and unjustified, as well as to fail to supervise and train State Troopers in the appropriate limits on the use of force, knowing that these State Troopers pose a significant risk of injury to the public.

Spokeswoman for Virginia State Police Corinne Geller said in an email that "state police is not able to comment on any potential or pending claim or litigation."

Charges related to the case were nolle prossed in Hampton General District Court, which means the commonwealth's attorney withdrew the charges but could present them again at a later time. Charges later appeared in Hampton Circuit Court. Most of them were nolle prossed, except for an Obstructing/Resisting Arrest without Force Charge. That one is under a judge's advisement.

In May 2017, Greenaway had to appear in Williamsburg/James City County General District Court on charges related to an incident in 2016. He was found guilty of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and speeding. He had to pay a fine and court costs.

