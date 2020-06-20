x
Officer charged after he's seen armed on roof by Lee statue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An airport police officer has been charged with trespassing after authorities say witnesses spotted him on a roof with a handgun overlooking the Robert E. Lee memorial in downtown Richmond. 

Police say they received a call Saturday at about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed individual on the roof of unoccupied building overlooking the memorial on the city’s famed Monument Avenue. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Riley O’Shaughnessey, an officer with the Richmond International Airport police, was charged with trespassing.

The Lee statue has been a rallying point for protesters and the scene of sometimes violent clashes.

