WAVERLY, Va. — A staff member is recovering after being assaulted by an inmated at Sussex I State Prison on Tuesday afternoon, A Virginia Department of Corrections official said.

The inmate attempted to stab a unit manager. The staff member was not seriously hurt and was treated outside the facility, an official said.

Sussex 1 State Prison is located in Waverly, Virginia.

The inmate entered the state prison in October 2018 and is serving multiple life sentences.

Virginia Department of Corrections said the inmate's name will be released is he is charged.

