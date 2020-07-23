Officials: Robert E. Lee monument toppled in Roanoke

Roanoke officials said in a statement Thursday that a police officer driving near City Hall late Wednesday noticed the monument lying on its side.

ROANOKE, Va. — Officials in a Virginia city say a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was set to be removed from a downtown area has been toppled.

Roanoke officials said in a statement Thursday that a police officer driving near City Hall late Wednesday noticed the monument lying on its side.

Police said it appeared the marker was intentionally damaged but didn't announce any arrests.

The Roanoke Times reports the City Council this month voted in favor of a resolution that would've removed the monument, but the process would've taken at least two months.