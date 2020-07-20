Officials: Virginia man cited for having gun, loaded magazine carry-on bag at Richmond International

A gun and a magazine with 12 bullets was found inside the bag at the security checkpoint. The TSA has confiscated more guns than usual recently.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia man has been cited for weapons charges after officials found a gun and a magazine with 12 bullets inside his carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a news release an officer spotted the man’s weapon last week at Richmond International Airport. Officials then notified airport police, who confiscated the gun from the man.

An agency official said the agency is seeing an uptick in the number of guns that passengers are bringing to the checkpoint.