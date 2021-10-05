Gloucester County sheriff's deputies respond to overturned garbage truck incident on Route 17

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is advising people to avoid the area of southbound George Washington Memorial Highway and detour down Brays Point Road.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Aug. 26, 2021.

Traffic is being redirected on a portion of Route 17 near Sal's Pizzeria following a serious crash that happened involving a garbage truck. A person got hurt.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the southbound lanes of George Washington Memorial Highway were shut down after a garbage truck overturned on its side there.

Deputies told drivers to avoid the area. They are redirecting traffic with the detours set out -- Brays Point Road to Low Ground Road to Guinea Road and back to George Washington Memorial Highway.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. responded to the crash and said one person was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital - Middle Peninsula.

There is no word on the cause of the crash. The lanes are closed as crews work to clear the road of debris.