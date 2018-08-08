GOOCHLAND CO., Va. (WVEC) — Authorities are investigating in Goochland County where a 17-month-old boy died after his father left him tethered to a car seat in a hot car.

We're told the car, a 2016 dark-colored Acura SUV, was left on the uncovered deck of a parking garage near the Capitol one campus in West Creek Business Park.

The boy's mom called 911 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. She said her son's daycare center contacted her just 10 minutes earlier asking her if her son was going to be dropped off.

The mother reached out to the boy's father who had left earlier that morning with the boy.

The father, who arrived at work at Capitol One at 9:30 a.m., apparently forgot to drop his son off at daycare and left the boy in the car.

Fire and rescue crews, alongside deputies, got to the scene and attempted to revive the unconscious boy.

The boy was taken to Henrico Doctor's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 p.m.

Police identified him as Riann, Gondesi.

Currently, no charges are pending and an investigation is underway.

The heat index in Hampton Roads ran anywhere between 105° and 110° throughout Wednesday afternoon.

