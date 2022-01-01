Growing opioid epidemic is claiming hundreds of lives in Virginia

As much of the country focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, another public health crisis was growing out of control.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This week, 13News Now is taking a closer look at the fentanyl epidemic. Fatal drug overdoses are higher than they've ever been in the Commonwealth.

The big reason why: fentanyl, a toxic synthetic opioid.

Health experts and law enforcement say while so much of the public health focus has been on COVID-19, the drug epidemic is growing out of control.

In Virginia, there was a 41.9% increase in fatal overdoses from 2019 to 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There were 2,660 fatal drug overdoses in Virginia during the first three quarters of 2021, 351 more than in all of 2020.

Fentanyl accounts for 71.8% of all fatal overdoses.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl in powder or pill form is being smuggled into the United States along the southwest border. Mexican cartels connect with drug dealers throughout the country to filter the drug to every region.

"They're creating a completely new pill that they are marketing as a legitimate prescribed painkiller. It's killing by the thousands," said Norfolk's DEA Resident Agent-in-Charge Patrick Hartig.