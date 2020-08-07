x
Opponents: Pipeline's defeat 'a testament to perseverance'

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy canceled the construction of the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline over the weekend.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
Atlantic Coast Pipeline opponent Richard Averitt poses next to a sign near his property where the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline was supposed to cross in Nellysford, Va. Averitt ended his six-year fight with Dominion Energy when they announced that developers were scrapping the $8 billion natural gas project. It is a historic, grassroots win for the environment and a turning point in the fight to stop climate change.

RICHMOND, Va. — The news that energy giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were pulling the plug on the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline delighted environmental advocates and other opponents of the project who had spent six years fighting what they considered an uphill battle. 

They say the decision to scrap the natural gas pipeline marks a turning point in the climate fight, illustrating the time has passed for energy companies to invest in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects. 

The project's supporters have said it shows the growing challenge of energy infrastructure permitting. 

