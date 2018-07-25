CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The primary organizer of last summer's deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia is losing one of his attorneys after abandoning his legal campaign for a permit to stage an event marking its anniversary.

Jason Kessler's lawyer, Elmer Woodard, asked a federal court Wednesday for permission to withdraw from Kessler's lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville. Woodard said in a court filing that Kessler has shirked his "financial responsibilities" and made representing him "unreasonably difficult."

Woodard's request comes one day after Kessler abruptly withdrew his petition for a court order compelling Charlottesville to issue him a rally permit for next month. Kessler arrived more than 30 minutes late for a hearing on his request.

Afterward, Kessler tweeted that he is proceeding with plans for an Aug. 12 rally in Washington.

