Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A man died after being hit by a truck on Friday night.

Virginia State Police responded around 10 p.m. to a call from the Northampton County Sheriff's Office about a pedestrian struck on Lankford Highway near Eastville. That's north of Simpkins Drive.

An investigation revealed the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Route 13 when the truck hit a pedestrian that was walking in the right lane of the road.

The pedestrian, David Andrews Hoover, 31, of South Carolina, died while being rushed to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

State police said the driver has not been charged. The accident is still under investigation.

Hoover's family has been notified.