NORFOLK, Virginia — If you don’t have a real ID by next October, you won’t be able to fly with just one form of identification.

To board a domestic flight starting in October 2020, you will need:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. military ID (active duty or retired military and their dependents, and DoD civilians)

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Airline or airport-issued ID (if issued under a TSA-approved security plan)

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

It was passed by Congress in 2005. The REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.”

The Act established requirements for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet the requirements.

REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards look the same as cards issued prior to October 1, 2018, except they have a circle with a star in the top right corner of the credential, while non-compliant licenses and ID cards display “federal limits apply” on the face of the card.

In Hampton Roads, people are flocking to the DMV and mobile DMV offices for a real ID.

“The normal DMV versus this, night and day. I don’t even know if that’s enough difference. You get in and out of here in minutes instead of hours,” explained Mason.

If you plan to purchase a Real ID, the DMV requires four forms of identification. They include:

One proof of identity

One proof of legal presence

Two proofs of Virginia residency

Two from the primary list, or one from the primary list and one from the secondary list

You need to provide DMV with physical documentation:

Identity; (e.g. Unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate)

Legal Presence; (e.g. Unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate)

Social Security Number; and (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form)

Residency (two proofs required). (e.g. utility bills, mortgage statements, Virginia driver’s license displaying current Virginia residential street address)

Proof of any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees) Note: If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change.

Brubaker said, “Make sure you have all the right documents and check them twice and if you are not sure to bring too many, bring a few extra that is fine.”

In Hampton Roads, the real ID is crucial. To drive on a base come October 2020 or any federal facility, you will need a real ID. If you do not have a Real ID, you will need to bring your regular ID along with a passport. According to the DMV website, right now some military bases may no longer accept non-REAL ID compliant credentials.

A Real ID does not apply to the following federal facilities:

Entering federal facilities such as museums that do not require a person to present identification;

Applying for or receiving federal benefits;

Accessing health or life-preserving services (including hospitals and health clinics), law enforcement, or constitutionally protected activities (including a defendant’s access to court proceedings); and

Participating in law enforcement proceedings or investigations.

It also is not required to vote or register to vote or to be licensed by a state to drive.

“Once you get your real ID you have it, you only have to get it one time,” explained Brubaker.

The Real ID is $10 dollars more than a regular license. The $10 is a one-time surcharge. You can purchase a Real ID anytime at the DMV or a mobile DMV site.

According to TSA, if you are traveling with minors they don’t need a real ID.