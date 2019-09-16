BENA, Va. — Crews with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.responded to a serious boat crash on Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., there was a report of a boat hitting a pier.

Responding officers found the boat rammed into a pier and an injured person on board. Officials said the motorboat crashed into a sailboat and another pier before coming to a stop at a second pier.

After investigating, it was learned that the boat struck an anchored sailboat in the mouth of Sarah’s Creek and destroyed a dingy on the sailboat.

During the incident with the sailboat, one person on the sailboat fell into the water. Officials said the person who fell overboard was rescued.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. sent out 2 boats, a medic, a rescue, and command vehicle.

RELATED: Bottle with man's ashes, $4 resumes journey across Gulf

The patient in the motorboat was initially helped by homeowners before medics and firefighters arrived on the scene. The patient was assessed, taken to a pre-determined landing zone, and airlifted to a local hospital.

York County Fire and Life Safety also responded with 2 boats and assisted with an initial search. Both Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. boats assisted in clearing debris from the site that would have been a hazard to navigation.

VMRC had a boat on scene and USCG also responded. Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. units helped at the scene until after midnight.

RELATED: NTSB: Entire crew was asleep when fatal boat fire started

RELATED: Injured sea turtle gets MRI at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital