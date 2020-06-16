Pharrell Williams calls on Virginia businesses to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

Pharrell joined Governor Northam in an announcement on making June 19 a paid, state holiday for state workers. Pharrell wants corporations to do the same.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is calling on corporations in his home state to give their workers a paid day off for Juneteenth.

On Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam's office sent out a release that said Pharrell Williams would be joining him in an afternoon press conference to "make [an] announcement."

During the briefing, Northam said he would be introducing legislation to make June 19 a paid, state holiday. Pharrell wants companies in the Commonwealth to follow suit.

"Our country excels at celebrating Independence Day, but it's not perfect. Juneteenth deserves the same level of recognition and celebration," Pharrell said. "July 4, 1776, not everybody was free and celebrating their Independence Day. So here's our day. And if you love us, it will be your day too."

Pharrell says he's working on a project to help students from historically black colleges and universities.

The Grammy-winning musician has been outspoken about wanting a Black Lives Matter mural in Hampton Roads since George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody, sparking demonstrations and protests for racial justice.