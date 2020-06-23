x
Phase 3: Northam expects to further relax restrictions next week

Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other health metrics were moving in the right direction. 

Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's planning for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1. 

Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold. Social gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed.

Recreation and entertainment venues may operate at 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people.

