Phase 3: Northam expects to further relax restrictions next week

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other health metrics were moving in the right direction.

Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's planning for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1.

Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold. Social gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed.